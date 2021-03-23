Fundraising campaign to support TB patients launched

A doctor gives guidance to a tuberculosis patient to take medicines at the Đắk Hà District Medical Centre in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum. — VNA/VNS Photo Dư Toán HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is home to more than 20,000 people with tuberculosis (TB) who lack health insurance cards, said the Ministry of Health (MoH). Despite support from the State budget, many impoverished people still cannot afford health insurance and the poor account for a high proportion of those with TB. To encourage people nationwide to support TB sufferers, the Central Lung Hospital, the National Tuberculosis Control Programme, the Patient Support Foundation to End Tuberculosis (PASTB) and their partners have launched a fundraising campaign. To join the campaign, people can text the message “TB” to 1402 from March 22 to May 21 to donate VNĐ20,000. The funds raised will be used to buy health insurance cards for poor TB sufferers. Ending tuberculosis in Việt Nam means avoiding the unnecessary deaths of 11,000 people a year now and hundreds of thousands of families not having to worry because someone has TB, according to the MoH. The PASTB was founded by the Minister of Home Affairs Lê Vĩnh Tân in 2018. The foundation is a… Read full this story

