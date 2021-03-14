Fund enables Bến Tre’s rural households to escape poverty

People get loans from Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies – Bến Tre Branch. — VNA/VNS Photo BẾN TRE — Looking at everyone in the workshop, Phạm Thị Ngọc Loan feels grateful for the social bank loans that have helped her have a better life and be able to help others. Ten years ago, she left her hometown in Vang Quới Tây Commune, Bình Đại District, Bến Tre Province, to HCM City to find a better job. She worked in a restaurant and then for a garment company. However, the garment worker’s salary was only enough for daily life and she wanted to find another job. At that time, her mother was sick and she decided to return to her hometown. While working at a sewing company in HCM City, Loan bought a sewing machine to make clothes for shop owners in HCM City. She received many orders and couldn’t do it alone. She borrowed money from relatives to buy three more sewing machines to hire workers. Loan said the transformation was thanks to loans from the fund for employment of the Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies – Bến Tre Branch. She borrowed VNĐ12 million (US$517) from the bank and VNĐ4.7… Read full this story

