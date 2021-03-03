French artist to host exhibition at Vin Gallery

French artist Frederic Dialynas Sanchez will show his work at an art exhibition titled “La Mémoire Dans la Peau” (The Memory in the Skin) at Vin Gallery on March 12. File photo from vingallery.com French artist Frederic Dialynas Sanchez will show his work at an art exhibition titled “La Mémoire Dans la Peau” (The Memory in the Skin) at Vin Gallery on March 12. The exhibition will showcase his new works reflecting his personal journey to explore Vietnamese heritage, and the people’s memories and life decades after war. Sanchez, 38, graduated from the Lyon National School Fine Arts. He has worked in Asia and Europe. He hosted his first solo exhibition in Hà Nội in 2006. He has participated in numerous exhibitions in France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the US, China and Japan. The exhibition will close on April 29. The gallery is at 11 Street 55 in District 2. — VNS

