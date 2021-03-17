Four Vietnamese dishes named Asia’s 50 best restaurants

The four include Banh Mi Queen – Madame Khanh owned by Nguyen Thi Loc, famed for being the "Banh Mi" queen, in Hoi An city of the central province of Quang Nam. Attracting tourists far and wide as well as locals alike, Loc’s shop is located 15 minutes north of the Thu Bon river and has been serving up her deliciously "banh mi" for more than 30 years. The second is a "Pho" (noodle soup) restaurant called Pho Gia Truyen Bat Dan at 49 Bat Dan street in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district. Known for its clear, simple yet hearty soup, Pho Gia Truyen's pho is packed with fresh vegetables and meat that simply puts it a cut above the rest. In the list is also Ngoc Suong Seafood & Bar in Ho Chi Minh City's district 1. Armed with four generations of culinary ingenuity and innovation as well as sleek and modern interiors, Ngoc Suong Seafood and Bar is a welcomed and obvious contender in the inaugural collection. The last Vietnamese restaurant entering the collection is Pizza 4P's. Pizza 4P's was founded in 2011 by Yosuke Masuko and Sanae Masuko and has since grown to more than 20 locations across… Read full this story
