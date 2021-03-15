Forum talks Vietnam-Japan ties in sustainable energy development in GMS

The event provided an occasion to review impacts on cooperation in energy development and issues affecting the building of sustainable energy policies in the GMS, thereby suggesting some policies to promote the two countries' cooperation and their contributions to sustainable energy development in the subregion. Dr Tran Thi Hong Minh, Director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM), said the Vietnamese economy has been growing relatively fast, and economic growth is also among the important targets set by the Party and Government for the decade to come. That will lead to huge demand for energy. To sustainably meet this need, the country is considering the development of different energy sources, without relying on only fossil fuel or hydropower, she noted. Vietnam has realised the importance of sustainable energy development in the GMS and frequently and proactively discussed this issue with other member countries, she said, highly valuing the active participation and support from partners both inside and outside the subregion. In recent years, the cooperation among the GMS countries, comprising Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and China's Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, have increased substantially. Together with the intensive integration in ASEAN and ASEAN Plus, the GMS nations have also… Read full this story

