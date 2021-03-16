Forum talks Việt Nam-Japan ties in sustainable energy development in GMS

The policy research forum held in Hà Nội on Monday. — Photo thiennhien.net HÀ NỘI — A policy research forum was held in Hà Nội on Monday to look into the enhancement of Việt Nam-Japan co-operation for the sustainable energy development in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) in the post-pandemic period. The event looked at co-operation in energy development and issues affecting the building of sustainable energy policies in the GMS, while offering some policies to promote the two countries' co-operation and their contributions to sustainable energy development in the subregion. Dr Trần Thị Hồng Minh, Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), said the Vietnamese economy had been growing relatively fast, and economic growth would be an important target for the Party and Government in the coming decade. That would lead to a huge demand for energy. To sustainably meet this need, the country was considering the development of different energy sources, without relying on fossil fuel or hydropower, she noted. Việt Nam realised the importance of sustainable energy development in the GMS and frequently discussed this issue with other member countries, she said, highly valuing the participation and support from partners both inside and outside the subregion. In recent years, ties among… Read full this story

