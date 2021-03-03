The launching of the mens’ club in HCM City. — Photo phunuonline.com.vn HÀ NỘI — A national forum titled ‘Engaging Men and Boys in the Promotion of Gender Equality and the Elimination of Gender-based Violence’ was held in Hà Nội on Tuesday with 200 delegates participating both online and in-person. The forum was held by UN Women in Việt Nam, the Institute for Social Development Studies (ISDS), and the Network for the Prevention of and Response to Gender Violence (GBVNet), with financial support from the Australian government. It offered an opportunity for organisations, groups and men’s clubs in Việt Nam to introduce and share lessons, experiences and challenges in mobilising the participation of men in promoting gender equality as well as preventing and responding to violence against women and children. Delegates at the forum agreed to establish a network of men and boys participating in the promotion of gender equality and the elimination of gender-based violence in Việt Nam. In his address, UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Kamal Malhotra expressed his appreciation for the initiative. “With the active participation of men and women, I believe the process of achieving the gender equality goals in the Sustainable Development Agenda to 2030 will be accelerated in Viet Nam…. Read full this story

Forum held to engage men in promoting gender equality have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.