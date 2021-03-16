Defendants at the court. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has been jailed for 11 years. Đinh La Thăng was sentenced to 11 years in prison, after he was found guilty of violating regulations on investment in construction works which caused serious consequences at an ethanol plant in the northern province of Phú Thọ on March 15. Thang was charged in line with Article 224, Clause 3 of the 2015 Penal Code. Combined with sentences given to him in previous cases, Thăng will spend a total of 30 years behind bars. Former General Director of the PetroVietnam PetroChemicals and Biofuel JSC (PVB) Vũ Thanh Hà was jailed for six and a half years for the same charge. Trần Thị Bình, former Deputy Director General of PetroVietnam, received a 36-month suspended sentence. Former General Director of the PetroVietnam Construction JSC (PVC) Phạm Xuân Diệu will spend three and a half years behind bars, while former Deputy General Director of PVC Nguyễn Ngọc Dung was sentenced to three years. Jail terms ranging from 24 to 30 months were handed down to other defendants for the same charge. Former Chairman of the Board of… Read full this story

Former PetroVietnam executive jailed for 11 years have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.