Former heroin user helps others fight drug addiction

Nguyễn Minh Hiếu sits next to the box of used needles he collects in HCM City. Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Minh Hiếu’s life used to be spent in and out of rehab centres in HCM City to fight his drug addiction. After seven times in rehab, he finally kicked his addiction. As well as rebuilding his own life, Hiếu has set up a volunteer group to help local drug addicts get back to normal life. "I set up the Nụ Cười (Smile) Group to help those who have lost their way just like I did get rid of drugs and become a good person," he told the online newspaper baochinhphu.vn . Located in an apartment in HCM City's District 8, the group focuses on helping intravenous drug users as these people face a high risk of HIV transmission. These addicts are given new needles and HIV tests, as well as support to access methadone maintenance therapy and antiretroviral (ARV) therapy. Several times per week, the group goes to hotspots for drug addicts to collect used needles to help curb the transmission of HIV/AIDS. Hiếu and the group have been doing this job for eight years. Seeing and talking to hundreds of drug addicts,… Read full this story

