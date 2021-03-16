Nguyễn Minh Hiếu sits next to the box of used needles he collects in HCM City. Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Minh Hiếu’s life used to be spent in and out of rehab centres in HCM City to fight his drug addiction. After seven times in rehab, he finally kicked his addiction. As well as rebuilding his own life, Hiếu has set up a volunteer group to help local drug addicts get back to normal life. "I set up the Nụ Cười (Smile) Group to help those who have lost their way just like I did get rid of drugs and become a good person," he told the online newspaper baochinhphu.vn . Located in an apartment in HCM City's District 8, the group focuses on helping intravenous drug users as these people face a high risk of HIV transmission. These addicts are given new needles and HIV tests, as well as support to access methadone maintenance therapy and antiretroviral (ARV) therapy. Several times per week, the group goes to hotspots for drug addicts to collect used needles to help curb the transmission of HIV/AIDS. Hiếu and the group have been doing this job for eight years. Seeing and talking to hundreds of drug addicts,… Read full this story
- Krokodil: The truth about 'the world's deadliest drug'
- The new drug that addicts are turning to when heroin isn't enough
- Africa is heroin’s new highway to the West
- Could mushrooms be the next drug to be decriminalised?
- Burundi bloggers sound the alarm about the drug 'boost' sweeping the country
- Batch of heroin laced with deadly fentanyl is putting people in hospital
- Children raised in filth by couple who kept cannabis in baby-changing bag
- Locked up this week: the Bugsy Malone gang and the 'lord of the manor' killer
- Why this man claims having cancer actually saved his life
- The 17 people who have been in court in Hull this week
Former heroin user helps others fight drug addiction have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.