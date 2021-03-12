Former fitness coach says Vietnamese football improving day by day

Former Việt Nam national team fitness coach Bae Ji-won (Left) believes that Vietnamese football is improving day by day and receiving great attention from other countries. Photo zingnews.vn HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese football is improving day by day and attracting great attention from other countries, according to former Việt Nam national team fitness coach Bae Ji-won. The South Korean made the statement based on the movement of Vietnamese players to play football in other countries as goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm joining Cerezo Osaka in Japan earlier this year. In addition, in July, midfielder Cao Văn Triền of Sài Gòn FC and striker Trần Danh Trung of Viettel will move to Japanese side Ryukyu FC in the J2 League on loan. "Vietnamese football is now very attractive in international's eyes," Bae told thethao247.vn . "In the development of professional football, integration is a must and Vietnamese football is doing great. "From the fact that Vietnamese players have opportunities to play in other countries and there're big clubs in the world that want to work with Vietnamese football clubs for youth academies to train young potential players, the Vietnamese football background and basics are getting stronger and stronger. I believe Vietnamese football will be further developed,"… Read full this story

