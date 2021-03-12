Foreign arrivals with vaccine passports should still be quarantined, says expert

A medical worker at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases gets an AstraZeneca shot. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — People who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines should still quarantine for 14 days and test negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice after entering Việt Nam, a health expert has said. Trần Đắc Phu, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine and senior expert of the Việt Nam Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, told Sức khỏe & Đời sống ( Health and Life) newspaper that Việt Nam had yet to make any changes in health monitoring measures for people who enter the country during the pandemic, including those with vaccine passports. Many people expect that vaccine passports would be a measure to help people live with the pandemic and allow countries to re-open borders to help revitalise the tourism industry, Phu said, adding that "however, the issue is still controversial”. The World Health Organisation called for caution and said authorities and tourism managers should not consider vaccination a requirement for international travel. It is reasoned that the effect of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing infections is still unclear now and vaccine supply is still limited around the world. Phu said vaccination was the… Read full this story

