For a healthy dining experience, try steaming

CHOICE: The menu is rich with dim sum, vegetables, meat and seafood, all of which are steamed. VNS Photo Đỗ Minh By Đỗ Minh As a foodaholic, I sometimes panic when I stand on the scales. If I find I'm approaching "overweight" territory, I start to balance my diet and eat healthy food. And steamed food is my top choice. Steam cooking is one of the healthiest alternatives there is. It actually helps preserve the food's nutrition, flavour, texture, and colour. Steam uses gentle heat, does not burn or scorch food, and prevents food from drying out. I have found a restaurant in Hà Nội where the dishes are steamed in a creative way. The elegant and modern space and delicious food all left a good impression. Located on Giảng Võ Street, Steam Box is a paradise of steamed food, from vegetable, meat, and seafood dishes to dim sum. It's well worth a try. Each dish is steamed for a particular period of time. The waiter sets a timer for gourmands to see that the dishes are cooked well. Different types of food can share an oven without transferring their flavours. So, you can save time by steaming vegetables together… Read full this story
