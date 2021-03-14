Focus on transport infrastructure development is sound solution for Hà Nội’s urban planning

Part of Ring Road No 2 has been completed. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Building transport infrastructure is hoped to help Hà Nội’s outskirts areas develop and create the potential for modern urban development as there is less and less land available in the inner city. The Ring Road No 2 project is an example. The 5.1km road connecting Vĩnh Tuy Bridge to Ngã Tư Sở (Sở intersection) worth VNĐ9.4 trillion (US$408 million), of which VNĐ4.19 trillion (US$182 million) was for site clearance, was started in April 2018 and planned to put into operation this year. When the route is completed it will not only help improve urban traffic but also facilitate the travel needs of local residents. In addition, a project to widen the Vĩnh Tuy Bridge will directly connect the routes from the inner city to the areas along the Red River’s banks, meeting the increasing transport demand between central Hà Nội and new urban residential areas in the north and northeast of the city. Completing the bridge and ring road brings the opportunity to increase the value of real estate tremendously, facilitate people's travel needs and attract millions of people to move from the central city to suburban areas, according to architect Trần… Read full this story

