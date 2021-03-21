FMCG market forecast to grow by 6.4 per cent in urban areas in 2021

A customer shops for dairy products at a supermarket in HCM City. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — The fast moving consumer goods sector is forecast to grow at 6.4 per cent this year in the country's four major cities and 8.7 per cent in rural areas, according to global data and consulting company Kantar Worldpanel. Growth in packaged foods is expected to fall from last year in Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, and Cần Thơ though the rate will still be around 10 per cent, while personal care products are set to grow in double digits. In rural areas, personal care products potentially will continue to drive growth, while the beverages segment will recover. Last year FMCG sales grew at 10.3 per cent and 10.2 per cent in cities and rural areas, mainly driven by higher volumes as prices remained steady. Nelson Woo, regional commercial director, Worldpanel Division Asia, Kantar, said with its population of more than 90 million Việt Nam remains a prime market for both local and regional FMCG players. "A relatively young consumer base, growing per capita income and increasing sophistication of use in both mobile and tech puts Việt Nam high on the attractiveness index… Read full this story

