Flight attendant receives two-year suspended sentence for quarantine violation

Vietnam Airlines' medical quarantine centre in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the carrier HCM CITY — A Vietnam Airlines flight attendant who "seriously violated Covid-19 quarantine regulations" on Tuesday received a two-year suspended sentence with a probation period of four years for "spreading dangerous infectious disease to people", the HCM City People's Court said. Dương Tấn Hậu, 29, known as "Patient 1,342", was charged under Clause 1, Article 240 of the Penal Code 2015, which can carry a jail term of up to 12 years. However, the defendant qualified for a reduced sentence because he had "sincerely declared his guilt, had never committed a crime, and is the family's only breadwinner as his father is seriously ill", according to the court. "There is no need to put him in prison, but a suspended sentence of two years is needed," the court said. Total damages caused by his act of spreading infectious disease to the community was assessed at VNĐ4.475 billion (US$190,000), including the cost of testing and quarantine for F1 (close contacts) and F2 (close contacts of F1) cases. The HCM City Police investigation agency conducted a full investigation into the responsibilities of each individual and organisation involved in the case due to the serious consequences it caused. The city is the first locality in the… Read full this story

