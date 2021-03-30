Flight attendant receives two-year probation for spreading dangerous disease

This morning, the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City opened an appeals court on flight attendant Duong Tan Hau who had spreading coronavirus to others. After giving full consideration, the judges decided a commutation of sentence on Duong Tan Hau. Hau just got two -year probation without paying fine. Duong Tan Hau at the court this morning (Photo: SGGP) According to police indictment, Hau was quarantined at Vietnam Airlines’ quarantine facility on November 14, 2020 after finishing the flight from Japan to Vietnam. However, Hau breached regulations when staying at the airline's quarantine facility and after returning home for designated self-isolation and then transmitted the disease to Nguyen Tang Hau and Nguyen Tuyet Nhi who were both positive for coronavirus. Additionally, Hau had close contact with Lieu Minh Sang who later unintentionally spread the virus to many people. Hau's irresponsibility triggered a community outbreak of the novel cổnavirus. By Mai Hoa – Translated by Dan Thuy
- Flight attendant flips upside-down, closes overhead compartment with her heels in viral video
- Flight attendant claims botched lip filler left her with pout 'about to pop'
- Children spread the coronavirus 'six times less than adults', finds study of Spanish summer camps where 30 infected under-18s passed Covid-19 on to just 12 others
- Shocking photos show American Airlines flights still flying jets full of passengers with hardly anyone wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus
- Ryanair passenger with coronavirus who was hauled off flight by Hazmat-suited medics had 'no symptoms' and received a text seconds before take off 'saying he was positive', claims fellow traveller
- Qatar's World Cup venue dubbed the 'vagina stadium' begins to take shape, four years ahead of the 2022 tournament
- Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
- Covid-19 may spread more easily among children than thought, report warns
- South Korean woman was likely infected with COVID-19 when she used an airplane toilet during a flight from virus-hit Italy, report finds
- Internal tensions and a resignation to virus' spread govern President Trump's pandemic response
Flight attendant receives two-year probation for spreading dangerous disease have 325 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.