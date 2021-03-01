Fishery exporters take pandemic in their stride

Việt Nam’s seafood exports this year are expected to be worth US$9.4 billion in all, an increase of 10 per cent from 2020. —Photo tapchitaichinh.vn Compiled by Thiên Lý Việt Nam exported 160 tonnes of frozen shrimp products to the US, Europe and Japan on January 5, its first seafood consignment of the year. It was exported by the Minh Phú Seafood Corporation in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Hậu Giang. A spokesman for the company said its exports could grow by 10 per cent in volume this year but turnover and profit are likely to remain the same as last year. Việt Nam’s seafood exports this year are expected to be worth US$9.4 billion in all, an increase of 10 per cent from 2020. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said shrimp, tra fish and frozen fisheries would remain the key items this year. Shrimp exports are expected to increase by 15 per cent to $4.4 billion, and tra fish shipments are likely to recover significantly and increase by around 5 per cent to $1.6 billion. Trương Đình Hòe, general secretary of the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), said… Read full this story

