First-instance trial opens for Phú Thọ ethanol plant case

The police escorted defendant Đinh La Thăng to the trial on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — The People's Court of Hà Nội on Monday opened the first-instance trial into alleged violations of regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences at the Phú Thọ ethanol plant in the northern province of the same name. There are 12 defendants in the case, including former Politburo member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Đinh La Thăng; former Chairman of the Board of Directors and former General Director of the PetroVietnam Construction JSC (PVC) Trịnh Xuân Thanh; and several former executives of PetroVietnam, PVC and the PetroVietnam PetroChemicals and Biofuel JSC (PVB). Trịnh Xuân Thanh has been charged with "violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences" under Article 224, Clause 3 of the Penal Code 2015, and "abusing position and power while performing duties" under Article 356, Clause 3. Thăng, meanwhile, has been accused of "violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences." 30 lawyers will represent 12 defendants during the 10-day trial. Thăng has three lawyers, Thanh has four, while Vũ Thanh Hà has the largest… Read full this story

