First- and second-graders to study two shifts a day in HCM City

Students line up at a primary school in HCM City's Tân Phú District. The city targets having all first and second graders study two shifts a day. – VNS Photo Diệp Phan HCM CITY – All students in the first and second grades in HCM City will attend two shifts a day as opposed to one shift previously, according to an enrollment plan for the 2021-2022 academic period. Sixth graders will be encouraged to study in two shifts, and over the next few years, the city aims to have students in other grades to study two shifts a day. Schools must follow epidemic prevention regulations throughout the enrollment period. For their high school entrance exam, students will still have to sit three tests in maths, literature and foreign language. But to stress the importance of foreign language training, the maximum admission score will be changed to 30 instead of 50. Previously, the scores for the maths and literature tests were doubled, and the foreign language test score was then added to that number. But this year, no test score will be doubled. Student applicants have been encouraged to choose a high school near their residence for convenience and to reduce traffic congestion in the city. According to the General Statistics Office, 98 per cent of children of official primary school… Read full this story

