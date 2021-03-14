Female diplomats affirm their role in promoting gender equality and empowering women

Mexican Ambassador Sara Valdés Bolano, who is also the Co-Chairwoman of the Gender Coordination Group, delivers a speech at the event. HÀ NỘI – More than 50 female ambassadors, representatives from foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations, and spouses of ambassadors in Việt Nam gathered to hail the spirit of International Women's Day in Hà Nội on Friday. Speaking at the event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Women Circle in Hà Nội (AWCH), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng said promoting gender equality and empowering women is a consistent priority of Việt Nam, for inclusive and sustainable development. This is also an important pillar of Vietnamese diplomacy. "In this past exceptional year, Việt Nam has been a strong advocate for gender equality and women's empowerment across all multilateral forums. We have initiated for the first time in ASEAN a Special Session on Women's Empowerment in the Digital Age. We also successfully hosted the conference on Women, Peace and Security within the framework of the UN and ASEAN. "Việt Nam has also been proudly singled out internationally as an example of realising the dual goal of epidemic prevention and economic recovery. And women have been… Read full this story

