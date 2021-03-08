FECON kicks off tunnel boring for Hà Nội railway project

The boring part of the TBM, decorated with Vietnamese flag is loaded underground in the construction at Kim Mã section in the city. The TBM will boost the construction of the urban railway in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of FECON HÀ NỘI — FECON Corporation has started trial operation of the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) to serve Ha Noi’s Urban Railway project No3. A representative of the corporation said the second TBM has been assembled at about 60 per cent of capacity to enhance the work. The machine will start boring from S9 or Kim Mã station to S12 or Hà Nội station at the end of Trần Hưng Đạo Street with a total length of 4km. FECON’s Deputy General Director Lê Quang Hanh said: "The assembly of the TBM tunnelling robot is new in Viet Nam. It requires a deep understanding of the structure and operating principles of complex equipment." "As our staff used to participate in the similar work for the HCM City Metro Project 1, they were not overwhelmed with this state-of-the-art construction equipment and we have the best plan to ensure the quality and progress set out,” he added. FECON is the unit involved in the assembly… Read full this story
