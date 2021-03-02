Factories in Hải Dương Province to conduct routine COVID-19 testing for employees and managers

Workers at clothing factory Haivina in Gia Lộc District, Hải Dương Province, are tested for COVID-19 before resuming work. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HẢI DƯƠNG — The Hải Dương Province management board of industrial zones (IZs) has asked enterprises in the locality to routinely test their employees and managers for COVID-19. This is one of the requests set for the enterprises regarding production plans when the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. According to the management board, factories at IZs in Kim Thành District can resume work but they must follow the Ministry of Health’s regulations on COVID-19 prevention. Specifically, test results for all employees at the enterprises must show that they are negative. Enterprises must also regularly clean the environment, disinfect the workplace and dormitories (if any). All staff must follow the Health Ministry’s 5K message: Khẩu trang (face mask) – Khử khuẩn (disinfection) – Khoảng cách (distance) – Không tụ tập (no gathering) – Khai báo y tế (health declaration). It is necessary for enterprises to organise the supervision of compliance with pandemic prevention rules. The enterprises are urged to set up a focus point to contact the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Kim Thành District… Read full this story

