A poster of #SheForVietnam, a facebook’s programme for Vietnamese women. — Photo Facebook HÀ NỘI — Facebook will launch #SheForVietnam – a programme for Vietnamese women who are creating miracles every day on social networks on March 6 in efforts to affirm its commitment to supporting Vietnamese women in the digital era. #SheForVietnam is designed to connect and inspire women’s communities, encourage and empower them to dream big and live life to the fullest. The programme’s first pillar – #SheInspires is an online roundtable to honour and inspire women that stand up to help others and spread positive energy. There will be some popular faces in the event, those represent millions of other Vietnamese women creating magic every day thanks to the power of social networks: singer Thủy Tiên, Miss Universe Vietnam H’Hen Niê, actress Sam, social activist Chung Vũ Thanh Uyên – Mina Chung, CEO of Ru9 Company Limited Đặng Thùy Trang, Founder – CEO of the Women’s Initiative for Startups and Entrepreneurship (WISE) Từ Thu Hiền and Nam Nguyễn, Entertainment Partnership Lead, Vietnam, Facebook. “In Việt Nam, women contributed 62 per cent of the total amount fundraised on Facebook in 2020. We have seen the positive impact that women… Read full this story

Facebook launches #SheForVietnam programme to empower Vietnamese women have 266 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.