Export commodities to face greater scrutiny

Workers operate machines at a steel mill in northern Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Fifteen types of export commodities will be put under strict scrutiny by Vietnamese customs authorities starting this year as part of a campaign to fight origin fraud, illegal transhipment and unfair trade practices, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs. The general department said the campaign would play an important role in helping Vietnamese firms avoid potential trade protective measures and in protecting their rights and interests. For the campaign, it has proposed a list of commodities including wood and wood furniture, sporting equipment, interior decorative items, steel products, electronics, solar battery, tires, footwear and handbags among others. The department will continue scanning for other commodities with high-risk of origin fraud, illegal transhipment and unfair trade practices, which may soon be added to the list. It has instructed its branch offices across the country to conduct additional investigations and issue severe fines to violators. A major focus of the campaign is to monitor exports to markets like the US, the EU and India, which have seen rapid development in recent years. Investigators will look into products that are assembled and processed in Viêt…

