A fishing vessel in the Mekong Delta Province of Bạc Liêu is about to go on a fishing trip at sea. VNA/VNS Photo Chanh Đa CẦN THƠ — Vietnamese and foreign experts and scientists gathered at a conference in Cần Thơ City on Wednesday to seek solutions to boost sustainable development in the Mekong Delta region amid climate change. Participants agreed that the Mekong Delta is vulnerable to climate change and rising sea levels, which are developing faster than previously forecast. The exploitation of the Mekong River's upstream water resources, especially the building of hydropower dams, has caused changes in flow and reductions of alluvium deposits, harming fisheries resources and worsening saltwater intrusion. The over-exploitation of mud and sand has also increased the risk of erosion. Meanwhile, experts pointed out that resources for investment development have remained limited, while high-quality human resources are moving to other localities. They held that it is necessary to ensure greater investment in science and technology development and application to boost sustainable development and maintain the cultural identity of the region. Associate Professor Nguyễn Lý Bình, from Cần Thơ University, proposed the formation of ecological areas for agricultural development, along with agricultural expansion in association… Read full this story

Experts seek measures to promote Mekong Delta’s sustainable growth have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.