Expert discusses Lee Nguyễn’s slow start in V.League 1

Former MLS star Lee Nguyễn has yet to hit top form for HCM City FC in the V.league 1 this season. Photo thethao247.vn HCM CITY Despite making a big splash with major signings including former US national team player Lee Nguyễn, HCM City FC have had a poor start to the V.League 1 season. The team currently sit 10th in the table with three points in three matches and perhaps most concerning is star player Nguyễn’s struggles in his two matches. "First, his stamina is not ensured and this is a critical issue," football pundit Vũ Mạnh Hải told thethao247.vn . "After quarantine, his training was not fully complete, so on the pitch, he could neither move much not nor show any skill. "If the fitness is not there, it will lead to poor technical play and work rate. That's why Lee Nguyễn has underperformed," Hải said. According to Hải, the development of the V.League 1 is also another reason why the 35 is facing difficulties. "Although he used to play football in Việt Nam, that was a long time ago. When he returned, the Vietnamese players’ expertise has improved a lot so when being pressed, he will face many challenges. "Overall, I… Read full this story

