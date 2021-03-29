Senior painter Chu Mạnh Chấn is seen next to one of his works. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Fine Arts Museum HÀ NỘI — The memories of the people, landscapes and cultural heritage of the former province of Sơn Tây, now in the west of greater Hà Nội will be revived via works by 90-year-old painter Chu Mạnh Chấn on display at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum. Entitled Miền Ký Ức (Land of Memories), the exhibition features 30 works, most of which are lacquer and water colour paintings like Ca Trù (Ceremonial Singing), Chùa Tây Phương (Tây Phương Pagoda) and Cổng Làng (Village Gate). Land of Memories exhibition introduces to public the large lacquer painting entitled Hội Chùa Thầy by Chu Mạnh Chấn. Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum The exhibition also includes the 4m x 2.5m lacquer painting entitled Hội Chùa Thầy (Thầy Pagoda Festival) that vividly portrays the atmosphere of the biggest festival in ancient Đoài Village with pilgrims and traditional games in the background of a charming mountainous area. A collector reportedly offered VNĐ5 billion (US$217,000) for the painting but Chấn refused to sell it. Speaking at his first solo exhibition, Chấn said his paintings were inspired by his memories of his hometown from adolescence to… Read full this story

Exhibition takes visitors on journey to the past have 336 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.