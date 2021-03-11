EVFTA pushes up Viet Nam’s exports to Sweden

Vietnamese rice has many opportunities to enter the Swedish market. — VNA/VNS Photo The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has clearly helped promote trade between Viet Nam and Sweden, with Viet Nam's export turnover to the country in January surging 99.94 per cent year-on-year, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Sweden. With a technology-based knowledge economy and a comprehensive social welfare system, Sweden is one of the nations with the highest living standards in the world, the office said. Its strengths in innovation, creativity, and high-technology have helped it export key products to Viet Nam such as machinery and spare parts for industry and telecommunications products. Meanwhile, it imports agricultural products, footwear, textiles, and wooden products from Viet Nam. Notably, Vietnamese rice has many opportunities to enter the Swedish market, the office noted. Figures from the General Department of Viet Nam Customs show that two-way trade hit about US$160.89 million in January, of which Viet Nam's exports to Sweden were worth $132 million, up 99.94 per cent over January last year. According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Phan Dang Duong, the EU market and Sweden in particular have high demand for tropical and processed agricultural products. Viet Nam holds… Read full this story

