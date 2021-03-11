EVFTA pushes up Viet Nam’s exports to Sweden

Vietnamese rice has many opportunities to enter the Swedish market. — VNA/VNS Photo The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has clearly helped promote trade between Viet Nam and Sweden, with Viet Nam's export turnover to the country in January surging 99.94 per cent year-on-year, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Sweden. With a technology-based knowledge economy and a comprehensive social welfare system, Sweden is one of the nations with the highest living standards in the world, the office said. Its strengths in innovation, creativity, and high-technology have helped it export key products to Viet Nam such as machinery and spare parts for industry and telecommunications products. Meanwhile, it imports agricultural products, footwear, textiles, and wooden products from Viet Nam. Notably, Vietnamese rice has many opportunities to enter the Swedish market, the office noted. Figures from the General Department of Viet Nam Customs show that two-way trade hit about US$160.89 million in January, of which Viet Nam's exports to Sweden were worth $132 million, up 99.94 per cent over January last year. According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Phan Dang Duong, the EU market and Sweden in particular have high demand for tropical and processed agricultural products. Viet Nam holds… Read full this story
- Viet Nam's GDP growth among the world's highest
- Viet Nam's agriculture needs support from foreign partners in development: MARD
- Viet Nam – South America logistics trade forum held
- Online Viet Nam Sourcing Expo on Build, Home Décor underway in Australia
- Viet Nam's economy to grow 6.8 per cent in 2021: World Bank
- Viet Nam needs to promote brand building for rice exports
- Viet Nam to develop exports through foreign retail systems
- US’ branding of Viet Nam as currency manipulator biased: experts
- Digital transformation in Viet Nam: from aspiration to reality
- Viet Nam may become upper-middle-income country in 2023: Japanese centre
EVFTA pushes up Viet Nam’s exports to Sweden have 293 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.