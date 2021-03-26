A golfer trains at Everygolf which opened on Friday in Hà Nội. The golf centre hopes its advanced technique will attract more athletes to golf and help local golfers improve their quality. — Photo courtesy of Everygolf Golf HÀ NỘI — Everygolf Studio, an advanced golf training centre, has opened in Hà Nội aiming to increase the number of golfers in Việt Nam as well as improve the quality of the current players. Launching in the capital city on Friday, Everygolf is one of few locations with advanced golf training and learning technology in the country. Golfers and people who love the sport will have the chance to use the 3D training rooms with modern and advanced systems such as Trackman, Foresight and Putview. Experts led by PGA Australia coach Phạm Minh Đức will be on hand to offer guidance. The centre will hold events and tournaments, game shows and reality shows focusing on golf. It also provides an application, Everygolf Swing, that connects coaches and athletes. "People will have the chance to access high-performance training and practising golf at Everygolf. The advanced technology will be updated regularly to bring the best experience to golfers, improve their strength and reduce the risk of… Read full this story

Everygolf launched to improve golf quality in Việt Nam have 281 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.