This picture taken on March 29, 2021 shows a view of the Panama-flagged MV ‘Ever Given’ (operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine) container ship, a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, as it remains lodged sideways impeding traffic across Egypt’s Suez Canal waterway. Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on March 29 the Ever Given container ship, which has been blocking the crucial waterway for nearly a week, has been turned in the “right direction”. “The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction,” SCA chief Osama Rabie said in a statement. Over 300 ships are currently waiting to travel through the canal.(Ahmed HASAN / AFP) But its owner said that while the giant ship “has turned”, it was still not yet afloat. The MV Ever Given, longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday, strangling world supply chains and costing the global economy billions. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Osama Rabie said Monday that rescue efforts with tugs had succeeded in shifting the front and back of the ship. “The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction,” Rabie in a statement. “The stern… moved… Read full this story

Ever Given ship in Suez Canal moved '80%' in right direction have 311 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.