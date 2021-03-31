EU-VN: Stronger together with vaccine cooperation

Team Europe is committed to push for vaccine equity in all countries. Photo courtesy of the Council of the European Union EU Ambassadors to Việt Nam* April 1, 2021, marks an important milestone in Việt Nam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country received the first batch of free vaccines under COVAX, a global programme supported by the European Union aimed at providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. This is the most outstanding symbol of EU and Việt Nam solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 challenge and the race to vaccinate the whole world. Since the first outbreak in China in December 2019, the world has witnessed a tragic loss of human life. More than 127 million people have been infected and more than 2.7 million have lost their lives. There has also been major disruption to economic activities leading to real hardship for many millions of people around the world. Despite the fact that Europe is one of the worst hit continents, from very early on we were convinced that we and our partners around the globe, including Việt Nam, are stronger together, with the common will to curb the spread of the virus. The untold story about… Read full this story

