EU ambassadors at the press briefing on Monday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The UK-EU’s ongoing row over the AstraZeneca vaccine, including a potential ban on exports of doses the company made in the EU, will not affect the supply to the COVAX initiative, EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Giorgio Aliberti said. Addressing local media at a press briefing on Team Europe's contribution to COVAX, an initiative co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO to ensure fair and equitable access to all countries, the EU ambassador noted that the export restriction is not applicable to all vaccine doses produced by plants in the EU. As the European Commission has announced, the limits on exports of COVID-19 vaccines are only in effect if the company fails to deliver on its contractual obligations with the EU and that the vaccine doses are going to a country where the outbreak situation is not severe. However, the restrictions have no impact whatsoever on the supply to COVAX initiative, and to beneficiary countries of the initiative, including Việt Nam, Giorgio Aliberti confirmed. Based on the situation in Việt Nam, which has had competent handling of the pandemic… Read full this story

EU-UK AstraZeneca vaccine row will not affect supply to COVAX initative: Ambassador have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.