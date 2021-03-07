Enterprises’ sustainable development contributes to Việt Nam’s prosperity: PM

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc shakes hand with delegates attending the dialouge. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The sustainable development of the business community is an important foundation, contributing to the nation’s prosperity, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc told a meeting of outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals. PM Phúc opened the meeting, themed “Dialogue 2045” in HCM City on Saturday, by saying entrepreneurs and intellectuals have made great contributions to national development. To stand shoulder to shoulder with powers around the world, Việt Nam must have strong businesses and competitive brands at the regional and global levels, and competent human resources who can undertake great jobs of the country, he stressed. The PM said it is necessary to free all resources and potential of and mobilise the strength of nearly 100 million Vietnamese people, including overseas Vietnamese. At the same time it is also important to attact and bring into full play international resources from integration and globalisation and from both direct and indirect investments. According to the government leader, after more than 30 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has achieved a lot of success in all fields, particularly stable macro-economy, improved living standards of people, and their increasing trust in the leadership… Read full this story

