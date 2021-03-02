Enough supply of essential goods for people in epidemic areas to be ensured

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai affirmed that essential goods for people in the epidemic-hit and neighboring areas will be fully provided. Minister, Head of Government Office Mai Tien Dung Speaking at the cabinet press conference on the evening of February 2 about the solution for ensuring consumption of goods and agricultural products of the people in epidemic areas, Mr. Hai emphasized: “Essential goods will be provided fully for the people in both the epidemic-hit and surrounding areas”. Hai said priority must be given to fighting against Covid-19 epidemics, to ensure that the epidemic will not spread. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with other ministries and agencies to ensure supply of essential commodities to people in the epidemic-hit areas. However, transport of goods must comply with medical regulations, he emphasized. Minister, Head of Government Office Mai Tien Dung confirmed the same viewpoint on ensuring the transport of agricultural products from the epidemic-hit areas like Hai Duong to others, which must comply with epidemic prevention measures. Regarding the question about the statement made by Hanoi’s Chairman Chu Ngoc Anh: “If epidemic outbreak occurs in Hanoi, I promise to take responsibility”, Deputy Minister of Information and… Read full this story

