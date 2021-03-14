Efforts to unify management of Thăng Long Imperial City accelerated

The People's Committee of Hà Nội is accelerating the unification of the management of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. Photo hoangthanhthanglong.vn HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Hà Nội is accelerating the unification of the management of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, one of Việt Nam's eight commitments to UNESCO. Though Thăng Long Imperial Citadel was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, the city has yet to fulfil the commitment to unify the management of the site. Both management organisations and scientists have expressed their hopes to unify the management of the site to better preserve it. Unified management Thăng Long Imperial Citadel covers a total area of 18,353ha and the site is under the ownership of the city of Hà Nội, the Ministry of National Defence and two families who made significant contributions to the national revolutions. According to the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, the city manages 16,654ha now, 91 per cent of the total heritage area. The remaining area, possessed by sub-units of the Ministry of National Defence, including the Vietnam Military History Museum and a petrol station on nearby Nguyễn Tri Phương Street, and two families who made significant contributions to the national revolutions. According to an agreement between the Party… Read full this story

