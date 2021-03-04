Three conditions are needed to make online teaching more common in Vietnam: parents' support, teachers' capability of shifting to new teaching methods and students' readiness for a new style of interaction. Phuong Hoai Nga, MA in Psychology, from The Olympia Schools, said that parents are worrief about online teaching because they don't have confidence in the teaching method. In fact, any form of teaching would be ineffective if three subjects of the process – students, parents and teachers – don't have common purposes. Parents think their children cannot concentrate during online lessons. But in fact, they may lose concentration even in offline classes. Nga, though understanding parents' worries, still believes that it is necessary to popularize online teaching, which is a growing tendency in the world, instead of discontinuing it when the pandemic is contained. "Why don't we teach and study online if parents have necessary conditions to support their children, teachers are capable of shifting to the new teaching method, and students are used to the new style of interactions," she said. Teachers need training Chu Cam Tho from the Vietnam Academy of Education Science said that to teach/study online effectively, students need to be more responsible, while teachers… Read full this story

Education Ministry considers more online teaching for Vietnam have 257 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.