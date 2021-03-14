Tân Sơn Nhì Primary School in HCM City's Tân Phú District. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hoài HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Education and Training has asked the People’s Committee to help schools resolve problems associated with the requirements of the new education programme. Speaking at a meeting on March 11, the deputy head of the department, Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, asked the committee to instruct authorities in Thủ Đức City and all city districts to pay more attention to the goal of having 300 classrooms per 10,000 people in the city. When the goal is achieved, all students will be able to study two shifts each day under the new education programme, Hiếu said. Many districts in the city face a shortage of schools, which has required many students to attend only one shift. Lê Hoài Nam, who is also a deputy head of the department, said that many investors want to build schools but face problems related to regulations on land use. Agencies should create conditions for investors to lease land for long-term use, and allow construction of more private schools, he added. Under the city's plan for schools, the total land area for the education sector was set at 1,932 ha by 2020. However, only 1,000 ha has been used. Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Dương Anh Đức… Read full this story

Education dept seeks help from city to resolve classroom shortage have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.