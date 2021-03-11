Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs the National Committee for E-Government’s meeting on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — One of the highlights in the e-government building of Việt Nam in the last two years is the inauguration of the National Public Service Portal on December 9, 2019, reported the Government Office at a meeting of the National Committee for E-Government on Wednesday. According to the office, as of March 8, 2021, more than 2,800 out of total nearly 6,800 public services had been provided through the portal at four administrative levels. The portal received over 116 million visits and more than 468,000 registered accounts. More than 940,000 administrative documents were processed online through the portal, while 67,000 e-payment transactions were made with total amount of VNĐ26.7 billion. The portal also received more than 10,000 comments as feedback. The portal has helped save more than VNĐ8.1 trillion (US$351.53 million) each year, along with over VNĐ1.2 trillion each year in paper and delivery costs. So far, the national reporting information system has connected to the systems of 14 ministries and agencies as well as 37 localities, helping save about VNĐ9.9 trillion each year in accordance with calculations by the… Read full this story

E-government development among outstanding achievements of Việt Nam: PM have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.