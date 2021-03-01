The baby is being treated at National Children’s Hospital in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Paul Kennedy HÀ NỘI — A delivery driver has been hailed a hero after he caught a baby who had fallen from the 13th storey of a Hà Nội apartment block. Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh heard desperate screams from neighbours alerting people below that the child had climbed over a balcony railing and was clinging on for her life. Mạnh, 31, climbed onto the corrugated roof a small structure on the ground floor moments before the three-year-old girl lost her grip. As she plummeted to the ground, Mạnh managed to grab her and pluck the baby to safety. “I don’t think I’m a hero. Anybody would have done the same,” Mạnh said. “When it happened I didn’t think much, I just looked at the baby and thought of my daughter at home and rushed to help. “After that even though knowing she was safe, I was still shaking, then I rushed home to find my daughter. Only when I held her in my hands could I calm down a little, my daughter is the same age as the baby.” Screenshot from a video showing the moment when the three-year-old… Read full this story

Driver hailed hero after saving falling baby have 389 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.