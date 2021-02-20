The vast majority of domestic mechanical enterprises are small-sized Capacity building for domestic enterprises According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Industry Agency, there are 25,014 mechanical enterprises operating in Vietnam, accounting for almost 30 percent of all processing and manufacturing businesses in the country. Mechanical enterprises have earned net revenues of VND1.465 quadrillion and created almost 1.124 million jobs. However, domestic mechanical enterprises in general are small-sized and less competitive, their product quality is poor while prices are high, and most domestic industrial products are incapable of competing with imported ones. Industry Agency Deputy Director Nguyen Ngoc Thanh attributed the problems to the modest connectivity between domestic mechanical enterprises and their market access and human resource weaknesses. Hikari Vietnam Production and Trading Company Limited General Director Nguyen Duc Cuong said that in recent years, domestic mechanical enterprises, including Vinfast, Thanh Cong, and Thaco, have made breakthroughs, however, they still consider mechanics just an auxiliary part of their businesses. In the long run, the mechanical industry needs to not only develop cutting but also raw materials, molds, processing and manufacturing, Cuong said. Market demand forecast needed According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in order to vitalize Vietnam's… Read full this story

Domestic engineering supplies one-third of Vietnam’s needs have 276 words, post on ven.vn at March 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.