NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the legislature will conduct the process and procedures of electing, dismissing, approving several leaders of State offices, as regulated by the Constitution, the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly, and the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils, including the NA Chairperson, the Chairperson of the National Election Council (NEC), NA Vice Chairpersons, members of the NA Standing Committee, Vice Chairpersons and several members of the NEC, the State President, Vice State President, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, several ministers, and other members of the Government. On behalf of the NA Standing Committee, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the NA Tong Thi Phong delivered the committee's report on the dismissal of the NA Chairperson and the NEC Chairperson. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, member of the 12th-tenure Politburo, was elected as NA Chair at the first session of the 14th legislature and as the NEC Chair at the ninth session. The report affirmed that Ngan fulfilled her assigned tasks during her tenure. NA deputies then discussed in groups the dismissal of the NA Chairperson and the NEC Chairperson. In the afternoon, the NA is expected to conduct the… Read full this story

Dismissal of NA Chair, NEC Chair submitted to NA session have 296 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.