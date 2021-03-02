A logistic centre in HCM City. Companies are expected to implement digital strategies to continue to reach customers. — Photo Courtesy of Shopee Vietnam HCM CITY — Companies are expected to implement digital strategies to continue to reach customers, experts said while alluding to trends in the e-commerce market this year. Shopee, a leading e-commerce player in the country, in a note predicting trends this year, said: “The pandemic pushed businesses, from premium brands to micro-entrepreneurs, to quickly adopt digital strategies if they sought to reach customers amidst the lockdowns.” As online selling becomes a growing revenue channel for brands and sellers, e-commerce platforms need to work with them to help engage their customers in a differentiated manner and grow their online presence, it said. It cited its own example of working with POND’s to integrate its AI-powered beauty tech solution, Skin Advisor Live into the online shopping experience, offering shoppers free personalised skincare analysis online to help them make a more informed buying decision. POND’s was also able to tap into Shopee’s engagement tools such as livestreaming to interact with its target audience. There are more than 20,000 global and local brands on Shopee Mall, offering a wide selection of products ranging from everyday… Read full this story

Digital strategies to the fore as e-commerce assumes increasing importance: experts have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.