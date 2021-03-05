Deputy PM orders swift investigation into sexual assaults on foreign women in Tây Hồ District

A suspect perpetrator in the sexual harassment against foreign nationals in Tây Hồ District that was summoned to the local police. — Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hoà Bình on Friday asked Hà Nội authorities to swiftly investigate media reports of several foreign women being sexually harassed in the city’s Tây Hồ District. In a directive dated March 5, Bình noted several local news outlets have carried stories saying that since the end of January throughout February 2021, a number of mask-wearing men driving motorbikes with covered licence plates in Tây Hồ reportedly sexually harassed several foreign women as well as some Vietnamese individuals. A large number of women reported being victims of harassment, leading to the fact that many foreign women residing in Hà Nội “feel scared when they are in Tây Hồ District and do not dare go outside when it’s dark,” the directive cited media reports. Deputy PM Bình asked the Hà Nội People’s Committee to direct authorities to swiftly verify the reports and strictly handle the offenders, as well as publicise the investigation results on mass media. The Hà Nội criminal police unit will work with Tây Hồ District’s police to investigate the incidents – including obtaining… Read full this story

