Sr. Lt. Trinh Quoc Giao at Moc Bai border checkpoint said the checkpoint allows entry to 20 Vietnamese citizens each day on average. People entering will have their ID and temperature checked and droplet sample taken, then taken to quarantine following regulations. Plus, cargos can only go out of the country and no foreign freight vehicle is allowed entry. Exported cargo is exchanged when a freight truck arrives at the zero-milestone marker in Ha Giang, where a driver from the destination country takes over the vehicle, or the container gets unloaded by a crane. The switch is done without any body contact between the drivers. Upon its return to Vietnam, the truck will be disinfected and the driver's protective gears disposed of. Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said that during the field inspection in Tay Ninh, he saw that the province was being creative in inventing this method of handing over cargos. Epidemic prevention works would definitely benefit if other localities do the same. At Moc Bai checkpoint, the delegation also visited the K71 collective quarantine area. According to Dr. Nguyen Van Cuong, Deputy Director of the Tay Ninh province Department of Health, people in quarantine must undergo… Read full this story

Deputy Minister calls for strict punitive measures against border jumpers have 309 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.