Delivery of first coronavirus vaccine shipment from COVAX to Việt Nam delayed to mid-April: UNICEF

HÀ NỘI — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX initiative to Việt Nam originally slated for late March has now been delayed until mid-April due to production issues, a UNICEF official has confirmed. Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam, which is responsible for the procurement, transport, storage, and delivery of the vaccines, told Việt Nam News on Wednesday that 811,200 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine doses – fewer than the original plan of 1.1 million doses for late March – are scheduled to arrive in the country in the next three weeks. Around three million more doses will be arriving by the end of May, pending operational and supply constraints, a statement from UNICEF Việt Nam reads. Commenting on the adjustment of delivery date and initial quantity of COVAX vaccines to the country,…

