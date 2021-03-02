Delivery drivers see surge in business on pre-Tet days

Delivery firms and drivers are ‘burning candles at both ends’ as the number of orders during the pre-Tet sales season has soared. Do Quang Hung, a deliveryman, said he has to be present at a storehouse in Hoang Mai district in Hanoi to take goods to deliver to customers. Hung said the number of orders has soared pre-Tet and his company is using many delivery drivers who have to work from early in the morning until late in the evening. On average, Hung has around 100 orders a day in the Hoang Mai area. “There are four delivery drivers in charge of this area. But this is not enough,” he said. “Customers are not there all the time waiting for you. You have to come when they are at home,” he said. Hung also complained that the traffic jams on pre-Tet days, when people rush to markets and shopping centers to buy goods, had made it more difficult to deliver goods. Last year, Hai had to work until the last days of the previous lunar year and could only return to the home village two days before Tet. Delivery personnel for home appliances are the busiest now. Ngo Van Thanh, in… Read full this story

