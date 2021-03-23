Defense Ministry holds online meeting with Vietnamese peacekeepers

The event was co-chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defense Minister, Head of the State inter-sectorial working group for Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and Head of Defense Ministry's Steering Committee on Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien. At the event, Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, briefed delegates on the department's management and direction of the Vietnamese peacekeepers working at the United Nations headquarters and UN Missions in Central Africa and South Sudan amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 2 and working groups in South Sudan and Central African Republic and the officers at the United Nations headquarters delivered reports on situations in the host countries, the COVID-19 pandemic situation, measures to protect troops' health, external defense relations activities, and coordination with foreign colleagues in task implementation. All Vietnamese peacekeepers expressed their strong determination to fulfil all assigned missions. Speaking at the conference, General Chien praised the efforts and achievements obtained by Vietnamese peacekeepers. Chien also asked the force to strictly observe discipline, closely follow the development of the… Read full this story

