Defense Minister works with Military Region 7

According to Commander of Military Region 7 Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, despite the serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, Military Region 7's armed forces successfully fulfilled all military and defense missions and effectively combated SARS-CoV-2. Particularly, together with building a border patrol road, military units in the region built 34 residential areas near border posts, including 170 houses. The units also constructed around 300 houses for needy ethnic minority people and religious followers. For the 2021 Lunar New Year Festival, agencies and units under the military region formed missions to visit and present gifts to their personnel and local residents, especially those in remote areas, along the border and on islands. These activities helped troops and local people have a cozy and happy New Year. General Thang stressed that Military Region 7 completed all set targets for the enlistment work for this year and all the recruitees had their health checked and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 before being handed over to military units in the region. Speaking at the meeting, General Lich praised the military region's armed forces for their achievements in implementing military and defense missions and raising their combat power over the past

