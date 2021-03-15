Death of sưa trees in Hà Nội sparks public concern

Many sưa trees died after being replanted on Nguyễn Văn Huyên Road in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Phú HÀ NỘI — Seven rare sưa ( dalbergia tonkinensis ) trees were reportedly unrooted and killed recently to provide land for traffic construction works in Hà Nội. The report has raised public concern about the decline in the number of sưa trees in recent years. Sưa trees are commonly found along Hà Nội's streets. The tree is ranked as vulnerable on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of Endangered Species. In Việt Nam, sưa wood is highly valued for its quality. Recently, to build an intersection on Hoàng Quốc Việt and Nguyễn Văn Huyên streets in Cầu Giấy District, the Hà Nội Traffic Construction Investment Management Board sent a written request to the Construction Department to displace some trees in the construction area. After consideration, the Construction Department issued a license to allow the unrooting and moving of 125 trees in the area. A total of 110 trees were moved, of which there were 34 sưa trees. According to the Construction Department, the Hà Nội Traffic Construction Investment Management Board was responsible for felling, moving and… Read full this story
