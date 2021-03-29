Đắk Lắk man prospers thanks to organic agriculture

Nguyễn Đức Thành is happy to harvest shrimp on his farm. —VNA/VNS Photo ĐẮK LẮK — A man in Cư M'Gar District, Đắk Lắk Province has taken advantage of his passion for farming to start a successful organic agriculture business. Nguyễn Đức Thành is 23 years old and lives in Hiệp Hòa Village, Quang Hiệp Commune. Located about 30km from the Buôn Ma Thuột City's centre Thành has a small house, three hectares of fruit trees, and six ponds for raising fish. Last year his income from agricultural production was about VNĐ700 million (US$30,000), but he said it took hard work to get there. Thành was the youngest child in his family with two sisters. When he was in 9th grade, his father passed away so his family fell into difficult circumstances. After finishing grade 9, he quit school to work as a hired labourer on various farms. Every day, after coming home from work, he researched agriculture online. In 2015, Thành invested VNĐ100 million from the family savings to raise six cows and plant pepper on his family’s land. He was unlucky when pepper trees were damaged by diseases and the price of beef fell. He decided to work at a fruit tree… Read full this story

